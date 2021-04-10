Caring for the elderly

Mrs. Hirmiz says after months of solation because of the pandemic and the closure of the program, the Day Care for the elderly centre started communicating with members of the program virtually or online.





Since September last year, the centre reopened and allowed the elderly to participate again.





Now, the participant's number has dwindled due to some are too weak to travel or some have passed away.





"The centre is having a shortage of participants and that means the program will be given to other community groups". Mrs Hirmiz says.





She mentions the new system for registering members. Mrs Hirmis says that carers must call the aged care department, register the person they care for and get a code from the aged care. The code should be provided to the coordinator of this program, so the elderly person has access to the program.









