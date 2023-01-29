Celebrating unity: the Assyrian National Council's Australia Day dinner

State parliamentarians, members of local councils, Assyrian parties and organisations, representatives of the Cambodian and Vietnamese communities and several Assyrian personalities attended the evening.





The ANC of Australia organised this event with support from the government to promote unity, a sense of belonging and harmony in the Australian community.





The evening began with a traditional Aboriginal dance performed by the Katandra Aboriginal Land Council Group, who also performed a smoking ceremony and let an Assyrian dance group join them in this dance.





It was a wonderful experience where two ancient cultures met and showcased their long histories and traditions.



Since 1949, four million people have gained Australian citizenship. Mayor Frank Carbone

President of the ANC-Australia, Hermiz Shahen, welcomed the guests and talked about the importance of celebrating Australia Day.





He said: "Today, we see the Australian government is giving the traditional owners of this land many rights that they have been deprived of in the past, yet Assyrians, the indigenous people of Iraq, have no recognition in whatever shape or form by all consecutive Iraqi governments."





He thanked Australia for allowing migrants and refugees to live in peace and harmony and enjoy equal rights just like any other person in this country.



President of ANC Hermiz Shahen Credit: Hermiz Shahen, President of ANC In his speech, the Mayor of the City of Fairfield, Frank Carbone, praised the Assyrian community, who, despite not having a state, had managed to preserve and maintain their culture and heritage.





He said the beauty of Australia was that it gave every opportunity for hope and everyone, regardless of religion or background, the chance to come here and be part of what we call Australia today.



We should celebrate 26 January as the date of being Australians and not subjects of the King of England. Tania Davies

Mr Carbone said he noticed that the Assyrian flag featured the colours of red, white and blue, the same as the Australian flag. "What a coincidence," he said.





"Nobody understands the importance of the indigenous community like Assyrians do."





Mr Carbone talked about the importance of citizenship in Australia. He said that since 1949, four million people had gained Australian citizenship.



Mayor of the City of Fairfield Frank Carbone Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Federal Member for Fowler, Dai Le, said Australia Day reflected the diversity of the community. "I speak so much in the parliament about one of the most diverse communities in Australia, and that is my constituents," Ms Le said.





Ms Le also mentioned that Australia Day reflected Australia's journey from the past to the present in terms of all the challenges it embraced over the years.



Member for Fowler, Dai Le, also spoke at the Australia Day dinner. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Member for Prospect and president of the Friends of Assyria Committee in the state parliament, Dr Hugh McDermutt, spoke about his joy at seeing the Aboriginal and Assyrian dance groups performing together, reflecting the unity of the Australian community.





Dr McDermutt praised the hard work of Hermiz Shahen and David David for their dedication and commitments through their radio program, their lobbying and their defence of the Assyrian rights in the homeland.





He said: "Hermiz Shahen and David David are true community leaders not only for the Assyrians but for the western suburbs communities."



Member for Prospect, Dr McDermutt. Credit: Ninos Emmanuel In her speech, Parliamentary Secretary for Planning, NSW Parliament, Tania Davies, said: "We should all celebrate Australia Day on 26 January; it is not about Captain Cook landing on Australian soil, it is not because the first fleet arrived at the shores of Sydney. We celebrate Australia Day because 26 January, 1948, is the date when the Nationality and Citizenship Act was enacted."





"We should celebrate 26 January as the date of being Australians and not subjects of the King of England."



Parliamentary Secretary for Planning in NSW Tania Davies Credit: Ninos Emmanuel Finally, Fairfield City Councillor, Carmen Lazar, thanked Australia for opening its arms wide open to all migrants and refugees and accepting them and allowing them to live in freedom and equality.

