Centennial celebrations: Assyrians across the globe unite to honour a century in Greece

Mr Yako Haweil in a lunch gathering in Greece during the festivities Credit: Yako Haweil

The modern history of the Assyrians in Greece dates back to the 1920s when several Assyrians who were settled in Greece formed the Assyrian Federation of Greece to represent their community. This organisation was officially recognised by the Greek state in 1934.

In October 2023, the Assyrian community celebrated it's one hundred year since first Assyrians arrived in Greece.

Many Assyrians from the USA, Europe and Australia gathered in Athens to celebrate this occasion.

Yaco Haweil is a prominent figure in the Assyrian community in Melbourne. He travelled to Greece to participate in this occasion organised by the Assyrian community in Athens and the Assyrian Church of the East.

Mr Haweil told SBS Assyrian about his experience in his trip and spoke about the Assyrians of Greece.
