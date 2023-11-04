Centennial celebrations: Assyrians across the globe unite to honour a century in Greece"

In October 2023, the Assyrian community celebrated it's one hundred year since first Assyrians arrived in Greece.
Many Assyrians from the USA, Europe and Australia gathered in Athens to celebrate this occasion.
Yaco Haweil is a prominent figure in the Assyrian community in Melbourne. He travelled to Greece to participate in this occasion organised by the Assyrian community in Athens and the Assyrian Church of the East.
Mr Haweil told SBS Assyrian about his experience in his trip and spoke about the Assyrians of Greece.