Centuries-old craft continues with Assyrians in northern Iraq
Mr Esho Warda making a mug Credit: lolita emmanuel
Eighty-five years old Esho Warda has been practising the pottery craft he learned from his father and grandfather at age six. Mr Warda explains how his village of Dargni, guarded their skills, excluding women from learning them, to maintain dominance in pottery manufacturing against competitors. Mr Warda demonstrated how his pottery is made in a workshop in the village of Bibedeh. This workshop was organised by Assyrian_American artist Ister Elya
