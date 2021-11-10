Challenges facing Assyrian schools in Northern Iraq

Assyrians in Iraq

The Director of the Syriac Education Directorate in Duhok, Mr Moayad shlimon Aoraha Source: AINA.jpg/Naseem

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Director of the Syriac Education Directorate in Duhok, Mr Moayad shlimon Aoraha, talks to our correspondent Naseem Sadiq from Duhok, about the difficulties facing the Assyrian schools in the region. He tells of the increasing decline of the schools in the past six years and the challenges they face because lack of qualified teachers who left the region and there are no new recruitments to replace them by the government because of the deteriorating economic situation in the Kurdistan region.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis