Challenges facing Assyrian schools in Northern Iraq
The Director of the Syriac Education Directorate in Duhok, Mr Moayad shlimon Aoraha Source: AINA.jpg/Naseem
The Director of the Syriac Education Directorate in Duhok, Mr Moayad shlimon Aoraha, talks to our correspondent Naseem Sadiq from Duhok, about the difficulties facing the Assyrian schools in the region. He tells of the increasing decline of the schools in the past six years and the challenges they face because lack of qualified teachers who left the region and there are no new recruitments to replace them by the government because of the deteriorating economic situation in the Kurdistan region.
