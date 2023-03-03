Christian preacher in the Kurdistan region apologises for resurfaced video

poster for naseem report.jpg

Self-proclaimed bishop of Kurdish church, Bahzad Mizur Credit: Bihzad.jpg

Behzad Mazuri, who officially declared himself to be the bishop of a Christian Baptist Church in Dohuk, has angered Muslim Kurds by seeming to criticise Islam in a recently resurfaced video which he claims was published years ago.

According to SBS Assyrian contributor from Duhok, Naseem Sadiq, Mr Mazuri is a Kurd from the Mazor clan. He converted to Christianity from Islam in the 1990s at the hands of Christian Evangelist missionaries.

Mr Mazuri is the pastor of an official Baptist church, the "Kurd Zaman" in Duhok, meaning the Kurdish-speaking church. It has been expanding for about 20 years in the Kurdistan Region.

This church has no problems or issues with the Kurdistan Regional Government in running its daily business.

The church had been doing a lot of aid work for many Kurds living in Duhok, Mr Sadiq said.

Recently, Mr Mazuri sparked a wave of social discord, and the mosques platforms used Friday's prayers to issue threats against him and asked the authorities to hold him accountable for a comment he made on Facebook that seemed to insult Muhammad, the Messenger of Islam.

Mr Mazuri announced his official apology through a post and via a video clip and said the comments were made many years ago. But his accusers held him legally accountable and demanded his persecution.

The governor of Dohuk asked the Awqaf Directorate to file a complaint with the court.
