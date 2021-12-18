Christmas and new year celebration in the Kurdistan region

The past few years, some parts of the Kurdistan region saw an increase of Muslim Kurdish people buying Christmas trees and putting them in their houses, shops and restaurants. Naseem Sadiq interviewed Mr Waseem Sabah, owner of Christmas trees and accessories shop (FOR YOU) who told SBS that now there is 50/50 percentage between Christians and non-Christian who are buying the Christmas trees and decoration.

Christmas decoration in front of a shop in a shopping mall in Duhok Source: naseem.jpg

When asked if he has seen any objection or harassment from some members of the public for opening his shop, Mr Sabah said "I have been doing this for many years and I never had any obstacles but on the contrary, few days ago the wife of a Muslim cleric came to the shop and told me she is praying for me and wish me success in my business".

Christmas tree with a star on top in front of a shopping mall in Duhok Source: naseem.jpg

Mr Sabah says many people still don't understand the true resemblance of the tree but still, they are putting it in their houses as a celebration of the new year.