Christmas celebrations in Iraq

Christmas Festivities in Iraq

Source: Naseem Sadeq

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Celebrating Christmas in Iraq this year was faced with a few challenges for Christians and Assyrians in Iraq, with the current weather and the concerns surrounding the health and safety of faithful. Our reporter from Iraq, Naseem Sadeq, gives us a detailed look on what took place during the celebrations over the Christmas weekend. Naseem reports on the community members' efforts to attend church services, gather with family and friends and continue to keep safe and healthy while celebrating this festive season. A tradition that continued was the annual Christmas tree photos in Dohuk.

SBS Assyrian team would like to wish all the communities celebrating Christmas in Iraq, a happy and safe Christmas. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis