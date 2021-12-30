SBS Assyrian team would like to wish all the communities celebrating Christmas in Iraq, a happy and safe Christmas.
Christmas celebrations in Iraq
Source: Naseem Sadeq
Celebrating Christmas in Iraq this year was faced with a few challenges for Christians and Assyrians in Iraq, with the current weather and the concerns surrounding the health and safety of faithful. Our reporter from Iraq, Naseem Sadeq, gives us a detailed look on what took place during the celebrations over the Christmas weekend. Naseem reports on the community members' efforts to attend church services, gather with family and friends and continue to keep safe and healthy while celebrating this festive season. A tradition that continued was the annual Christmas tree photos in Dohuk.
Share