Christmas like no other feasts

Some families from other states, had made plans to visit relatives in New South Wales, and others had intended to spend the holidays in tourist places and resorts, but all plans failed.





In several calls that SBS Assyrian did with some members of the community, all the interviewees shared the same opinion, that the instructions and rules that have been laid have helped further reduce spread of the virus.











Mr. Benjamin Benjamin, Director of the Assyrian Language College in Sydney, Ms. Dayana Yakho, a psychological consultant, Mr. Namrood Slewa, a member of the Assyrian Australian Association committee, Mrs. Shmoni Yonan, an activist and interpreter and Emil Gharib activist and writer, unanimously agreed that the prolonged pandemic has affected the mental health of many people, and caused psychological pressure, especially because of the news that reports the death of people around the world.











They emphasised that the restrictions on people going to church during the festive days, alleviated these psychological pressures due to the commitment to isolation.









