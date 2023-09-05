City park rules and etiquette in Australia: what's allowed and what's not

australia explained.JPG

Do report any maintenance issues at your local park by contacting the city council Credit: Getty Images/Marianne Purdie Credit: Kane Skennar/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Who doesn’t love a picnic outdoors when the weather is right? Park hangouts are a favourite for people in Australia. Here are some rules and etiquette tips for when using your local park to ensure everyone is enjoying their time.

Key Points
  • Most city parks, except for bigger spaces like botanic gardens, fall under the sole responsibility of city councils.
  • Conditions typically apply for conducting commercial activities in parks, often requiring council approval, and paying a fee.
  • Being mindful of other visitors and the community’s needs is the overarching principle defining park etiquette.
Australians love their city parks. There are
over 50,000 of them across the country.

These green spaces serve various purposes, including dog walking, relaxation, exercise, social gatherings, picnics, barbecues, and hosting events.

Read the article here
READ MORE

City park rules and etiquette in Australia: what's allowed and what's not

.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Iraq Wedding Fire

Tragedy strikes wedding celebration in Baghdide, Iraq: A devastating fire claims over 100 Lives

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023