'Colossal task': The high cost of running the Assyrian New Year Festival in Sydney

David David, vice-president of the Assyrian National Council - Australia, told SBS Assyrian that this year's festival would be held on the closest day to 1 April; while this year's festival would start on Sunday, 2 April.





Mr David explained the enormous task of organising and bringing about Sydney's biggest Assyrian community gathering.





Over 10,000 people visit the festival annually from 10am to 10pm.





Mr David said it was a colossal task to entertain, accommodate and control this significant number of attendees.





"We spend a considerable amount of money paying high fees for public liability



insurance, ambulance. the police, the security and so forth," Mr David said.





Mr David said there were other expenses that people didn't see or know about, like the giant screens on display and the erection of the massive stage with all the lighting and sound engineering, all done by professional companies, which cost tens of thousands of dollars



