'Colossal task': The high cost of running the Assyrian New Year Festival in Sydney

poster david.jpg

Vice Presiden of ANC David David Credit: Assyrian National Council

The Assyrian New Year 6773 will be celebrated in Sydney on Sunday, 2nd April 2023, at the Fairfield Showground

David David, vice-president of the Assyrian National Council - Australia, told SBS Assyrian that this year's festival would be held on the closest day to 1 April; while this year's festival would start on Sunday, 2 April.

Mr David explained the enormous task of organising and bringing about Sydney's biggest Assyrian community gathering.

Over 10,000 people visit the festival annually from 10am to 10pm.

Mr David said it was a colossal task to entertain, accommodate and control this significant number of attendees.

"We spend a considerable amount of money paying high fees for public liability
insurance, ambulance. the police, the security and so forth," Mr David said.

Mr David said there were other expenses that people didn't see or know about, like the giant screens on display and the erection of the massive stage with all the lighting and sound engineering, all done by professional companies, which cost tens of thousands of dollars

Finally, Mr David thanked the NSW government and all the sponsors, as he said without their support, it would be very difficult to operate the festival.
