Community Support Program visa charges slashed

immigration poster.jpg

Carmen Lazar: Assyrian Resource Centre

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Assyrian Resource Centre's Carmen Lazar talks about the latest changes in the Community Support Program (CSP), which is a complementary visa pathway to refugee resettlement.

The Department of Home Affairs
website
says there is a significant reduction in application and processing costs for community sponsored visas with effect from 19 August 2022.

A recent review showed that the 'existing CSP provides a valuable alternative pathway to family reunion for humanitarian entrants, but that high upfront costs were a barrier to greater engagement in the program.'


The website says the changes include 'reducing the Visa Application Charge from the current $19,449 for a primary applicant to a total of $7,760, and applying no Visa Application Charge to secondary applicants. This means that family size will not impact the total Visa Application Charge.'
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis