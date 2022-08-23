Community Support Program visa charges slashed

The Department of Home Affairs says there is a significant reduction in application and processing costs for community sponsored visas with effect from 19 August 2022.
A recent review showed that the 'existing CSP provides a valuable alternative pathway to family reunion for humanitarian entrants, but that high upfront costs were a barrier to greater engagement in the program.'
The website says the changes include 'reducing the Visa Application Charge from the current $19,449 for a primary applicant to a total of $7,760, and applying no Visa Application Charge to secondary applicants. This means that family size will not impact the total Visa Application Charge.'