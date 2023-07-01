Cost of living keeps rising in a new financial year
A $50 note is seen inserted into a power point in Melbourne Source: AAP / JULIAN SMITH/AAPIMAGE
A nationwide jobs boom has delivered a major budget windfall to the government as the financial year comes to a close. But the news comes as household costs keep piling up. With the arrival of a new financial year comes an increase in energy bills for Australian households. Electricity costs will increase by up to 25 per cent from July the 1st. The federal government says this is due to inflation. Listen to the feature in Assyrian produced by SBS Audio Language Content.
