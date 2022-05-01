Councillor Carmen Lazar talks about FCC projects

Councillor Carmen Lazar in her monthly report talks about many projects and activities carried out by the Fairfield City Council.

Councillor Lazar explains the petition submitted to the government to increase funding to Fairfield Hospital, Fairfield Women of the year awards, the community Hub at Fairfield, the success of the best front garden awards the improvement of blind spots in some of Fairfield streets and other plans and projects of the Council

