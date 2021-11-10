Councillor Joseph Haweil reflects on his achievements as Mayor of Hume-Melbourne

Councillor Joseph Haweil Source: Joseph.jpg

After finishing twelve months in his seat as Mayor of the city of Hume-Melbourne, Councillor Joe Haweil tells SBS Assyrian about the challenges he faced as a mayor during the lockdown in Melbourne but still, he managed to bring some changes and developments in the city council. He also talks about the lack of young Assyrians particularly, Australian born, who are not trying to enter politics and be more involved in the country's political process.

