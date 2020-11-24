COVID-19 rules ease in Victoria and South Australia

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews says Christmas is going to look different this year.





The state's track record of 23 consecutive days without any new coronavirus cases, means the limit on the number of people in homes will be increased from two to 15 from Monday [[23 November]].





And that number will be increased again to 30 - just in time for the holidays. [[13 DEC]]





This week outdoor gatherings can include up to 50 people.





The compulsory face mask-wearing rule will also be relaxed.





Face coverings will still need to be worn indoors and during crowded settings outside





Twenty-five per cent of Victoria's private workforce will be permitted back in offices from November the 30th, while the rest will have to continue working from home.





Meantime, the New South Wales-Victorian border re-opens of at midnight [[22 November]].





In South Australia, residents have emerged from hard lockdown [[on Sunday]], but are still subject to a new set of restrictions that will be in place for eight days [[through to December 1st]], including mask-wearing outside the home.



