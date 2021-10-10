COVID-19 update: Melbourne Cup to host 10,000 spectators, as NSW prepares to reopen tomorrow

Melbourne Cup to allow 10,000 fully vaccinated spectators as part of Victoria trial

NSW achieves 90 percent first dose vaccination target as the state prepares for reopening tomorrow

Health officials in three states on alert after a Victorian flight attendant flew on Virgin Airlines flights

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 1,890 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections and five deaths. Out of the 602 patients currently hospitalised, less than 7 per cent were fully vaccinated.





Tracing efforts across the state have been scaled back to focus on positive cases and primary contacts.





Premier Daniel Andrews has announced a series of events as part of a large-scale trial of how the state's economy will run once it hits 80 per cent vaccination thresholds.





Melbourne will host a live music concert on October 30 with a 'few thousand patrons'.







The Melbourne Cup will be held on November 2, with 10,000 fully vaccinated spectators.





New South Wales





New South Wales recorded 477 new locally acquired cases and six deaths.





The state has achieved its 90 per cent first dose vaccination target for residents aged over 16.





72.8 per cent of residents aged over 16 are now fully vaccinated.





NSW Health's sewage surveillance program has detected fragments of the coronavirus in samples collected from Uralla in the Hunter New England region.





Last 24 hours around Australia





Queensland records no cases of COVID-19.

The ACT has recorded 30 new cases, 16 are linked and the rest are under investigation.

Health officials in three states are on alert after a Victorian flight attendant worked on return Virgin Airline flights between Melbourne and Adelaide, Sydney and Newcastle while infectious from 4 to 6 October.

