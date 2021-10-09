COVID-19 Update: Victoria breaks national records, as NSW premier warns cases could rise

Key points:





NSW nears 90 per cent single vaccination target but premier warns cases could rise as restrictions set to ease

Residents in regional Mildura in Victoria enter lockdown

Investigations continue in NSW after a new strain of Delta variant

Victoria

Victoria has recorded 1,965 new locally acquired COVID-19 infections and five deaths.





The state now has more than 17,000 active coronavirus cases, with 538 people in hospital, 117 in ICU and 83 people on a ventilator.





Residents in regional Mildura have entered a new seven-day lockdown.







57 per cent of Victorians are now fully vaccinated while 85 per cent have received their first dose.





New South Wales

New South Wales recorded 580 new locally acquired cases and 11 deaths as the state nears its 90 per cent first-dose vaccination target. 182 people are in hospital and 163 in intensive care.





Premier Dominic Perrottet says daily case numbers and hospitalisations could increase as Greater Sydney emerges out of lockdown on Monday.





Investigations are also continuing into a new "strain" of the Delta variant, linked to a person who returned from overseas.





Last 24 hours around Australia

Queensland records no cases of COVID-19.

The ACT has recorded 25 new cases, 12 are linked and the rest are under investigation.





Australians with severely compromised immune systems will be offered a third coronavirus jab to maximise protection against the deadly virus.





