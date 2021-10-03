COVID-19 update: Victoria Police made more than one hundred arrests, NSW to reduce self-isolation period

Victoria Police detain a protester near the Royal Botanic Gardens during an anti-mandatory vaccination protest in Melbourne, Saturday, October 2, 2021

This is your update on the Coronavirus in Australia for 3 October 2021.

  • Victoria reports 1,220 local cases
  • NSW authorities urge residents to follow gathering rules ahead of NRL game
  • ACT records 38 new local cases
  • Tasmania records one local case
Victoria
Victoria recorded 1,220 local COVID-19 cases and three deaths.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the restrictions are all about protecting the healthcare system and respecting healthcare professionals. “What will be freedom for us will be the hardest time for our health system”, he said.

Yesterday police arrested 109 people at an anti-vaccination rally in Melbourne.

Michelle Spence, ICU Nurse Unit manager at the Royal Melbourne Hospital reported that since July, Victoria has had 90 people in ICU, and not one was fully vaccinated.


Find a 
vaccination centre
 near you.

New South Wales
NSW has recorded 667 locally acquired cases, and 10 deaths, as Greater Sydney marks 100 days in lockdown.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged residents to be careful ahead of the NRL grand final game. "Your home remains one of the most dangerous places to be in terms of transmission of the virus,” he said.

From October 11, anyone in NSW who is a close contact of a positive case and is vaccinated, will be required to get tested and self-isolate for seven days instead of 14.

Click to 
book your vaccine appointment
 today. 

Last 24 hours around Australia
  • The ACT has recorded 38 new locally acquired cases, with at least 16 of those infectious in the community.
  • In Tasmania a teenage boy has tested positive to COVID-19 after flying to Launceston from Melbourne.
  • Queensland reported no new cases. The NRL grand final between Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs will go ahead this evening at Lang Park.
  • South Australia reported two new cases late yesterday afternoon.
Stay home Safe Lives
Stay Home - Save Lives Source: SBS Radio

Quarantine, travel, testing clinics and pandemic disaster payment

Quarantine and testing requirements are managed and enforced by state and territory governments:

If you want to travel overseas, you may be able to apply online for an exemption. 
Click here
 for more information about the conditions to leave Australia. There are temporary measures for international flights that are regularly reviewed by the government and updated on the 
Smart Traveller
 website.

Visit the translated resources published by NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service:

Testing clinics in each state and territory:

NSW
 
ACT
 
Pandemic disaster payment information in each state and territory:

NSW
 
ACT
 
