COVID-19 update: Victoria Police made more than one hundred arrests, NSW to reduce self-isolation period

Victoria
Victoria recorded 1,220 local COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
Premier Daniel Andrews said the restrictions are all about protecting the healthcare system and respecting healthcare professionals. “What will be freedom for us will be the hardest time for our health system”, he said.
Yesterday police arrested 109 people at an anti-vaccination rally in Melbourne.
Michelle Spence, ICU Nurse Unit manager at the Royal Melbourne Hospital reported that since July, Victoria has had 90 people in ICU, and not one was fully vaccinated.
New South Wales
NSW has recorded 667 locally acquired cases, and 10 deaths, as Greater Sydney marks 100 days in lockdown.
Health Minister Brad Hazzard urged residents to be careful ahead of the NRL grand final game. "Your home remains one of the most dangerous places to be in terms of transmission of the virus,” he said.
From October 11, anyone in NSW who is a close contact of a positive case and is vaccinated, will be required to get tested and self-isolate for seven days instead of 14.
Last 24 hours around Australia
- The ACT has recorded 38 new locally acquired cases, with at least 16 of those infectious in the community.
- In Tasmania a teenage boy has tested positive to COVID-19 after flying to Launceston from Melbourne.
- Queensland reported no new cases. The NRL grand final between Penrith Panthers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs will go ahead this evening at Lang Park.
- South Australia reported two new cases late yesterday afternoon.
