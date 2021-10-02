COVID-19 update: Victoria records highest number of cases, NRL grand final to go ahead this weekend

- Victoria sets new record with 1,488 local cases
- NSW records 813 locally acquired cases
- ACT records 52 new cases
- Queensland records two cases in home quarantine.
Victoria
Victoria set a new record with 1,488 local COVID-19 cases and two deaths. This is the state’s highest-ever daily case tally. Currently there are 429 people in hospital with COVID, 97 are in an ICU and 54 on a ventilator.
Multiple medical facilities are among the latest tier 1 additions to . They include regional sites in Warrnambool, Shepparton, Gisborne, East Bendigo, Muckatah and Ballarat.
Treasurer Tim Pallas announced a $196.6 million support package that will provide one-off payments to eligible businesses, including sole traders, to cover restrictions from September 21 to October 4.
Find a near you.
New South Wales
NSW has recorded 813 locally acquired cases, and 10 deaths.
There are 1,005 people in NSW in hospital, 202 people in intensive care, 99 of those people require ventilation.
NSW Health's Dr Jeremy McAnulty urged residents to follow the health orders and not gather illegally in private homes ahead of this weekend's Rugby League Grand Final held on Sunday in Brisbane.
Click to today.
Last 24 hours around Australia
- The ACT has recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases with at least 29 of those were infectious in the community.
- Queensland authorities say the two new cases are in home quarantine. They are two children, and both are linked to Brisbane’s aviation cluster.
- Queensland’s Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said there will be pop-up vaccination clinics around the stadium hosting tomorrow's NRL grand final.
Source: SBS
Quarantine, travel, testing clinics and pandemic disaster payment
Quarantine and testing requirements are managed and enforced by state and territory governments:
NSW and
VIC , and
ACT and
NT and
QLD and
SA and
TAS and
WA and
If you want to travel overseas, you may be able to apply online for an exemption. for more information about the conditions to leave Australia. There are temporary measures for international flights that are regularly reviewed by the government and updated on the website.
- News and information over 60 languages at
- Relevant guidelines for your state or territory: , , , , , , .
- Information about the .
Visit the translated resources published by NSW Multicultural Health Communication Service:
Testing clinics in each state and territory:
Pandemic disaster payment information in each state and territory: