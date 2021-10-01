COVID-19 update: Victoria to reopen construction sites, ACT records highest daily case number

COVID-19 update: Victoria to reopen construction sites, ACT records highest daily case numberPlay02:49 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.16MB) This is your update on the Coronavirus in Australia for 1 October 2021.Victoria announces vaccine mandate for authorised workersNSW businesses to have continued access to financial supportQueensland records two new locally acquired caseClick here full full articleCOVID-19 Update 01/10/2021ShareLatest podcast episodes'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squadHow to sell your second-hand car in AustraliaNews bulletin: 26 September 2023Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis