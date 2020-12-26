Cynthia Baba 97.6 ATAR

Cynthia Baba, an HSC student, couldn't believe her HSC results when she found out about her ATAR.





She told SBS that she was sure she will get over 90s mark but never expected 97.6. she says she was thrilled with the results and that means she has more opportunities to study what she likes most, and that is law.





Miss Baba attended Bossley Park High School. She says ,as far as she knows, there is only one other student who achieved over the 95 mark from her school.





Cynthia is also a talented painter. She has been attending private tutoring painting classes since childhood. She has a great passion for painting. a painting by Cynthia Source: Supplied When asked, how did she finds studying online during the lockdown? Cynthia said she coped very well with online studying, but the only obstacle was not been able to see the teacher after the lesson to get more explanation or answers to her questions. She said studying at home was quite comfortable as she had her own room and desk and the atmosphere at home was quiet and encouraging. She believes that by preparing well ahead and be organised, you will be able to get very good results.



Cynthia has already been accepted at the University of NSW, to do a Bachelor of Arts and Law.





"If you prepare well ahead and be organised, you will be able to get very good results"





In regards to the support of family members when someone is studying for the HSC exams, Cynthia believes it is of utmost importance to have family support because that encourages the students to focus and be comfortable preparing, not only during the exam period but throughout the year.





