Dalal Hanna: Empowering refugees, women and promoting gender equality

Hume city elections

dala Hanna Source: Supplied

Dalal Hanna is a candidate in the Hume City Council election for the Aitken ward community. The General Election of Councillors for Hume City Council will be held on Saturday 24 October 2020, and the election will be by postal ballot, conducted by the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC).

Mrs. Hanna came to Australia twenty-one years ago as a refugee with her parents. Her experience as a refugee meant that Hanna suffered trauma and deprivation from education and growing up in a healthy natural environment.

This all changed for Dalal since arriving in Australia. She was determined to complete her studies and is now in the final stage of completing her Ph.D. in Networking and Cybersecurity. She also lectures and teaches at two highly recognised universities in Melbourne.

When asked how she manages her time between the demands of a job in teaching and being a counselor, Mrs. Hanna said that her experience as an academic has taught her about time management, which allows her to prioritize and organise her workload. She says that if she is elected as a counselor, she is confident she will manage her time efficiently since the role will not be full-time.

Mrs. Dalal's campaign is focused on settlement issues, empowering women, encouraging the youth to study and be educated, and most importantly, gender equality.

 

COVID -19 Factsheet

 

ܡܫܘܼܚܵܬܵܐ ܕܢܘܼܩܵܠܵܐ ܓܵܘܵܢܵܝܵܐ ܐܲܬ݂ܪܵܝܐ

ܡܸܫܬܲܐܠܵܢܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܕܬܸܫܡܸܫܬܵܐ ܕܢܘܼܩܵܠܵܐ ܓܵܘܵܢܵܝܵܐ ܟܹܐ ܢܵܦܸܠ ܥܲܠ ܐܘܼܚܕܵܢܹ̈ܐ ܘܐܸܩܠܹܝܡܹ̈ܐ، ܡܘܬܸܒ݂ܠܹܗ ܡܲܘܬܒ݂ܵܐ ܕܘܙܝܼܪܹ̈ܐ ܐܲܬ݂ܪܵܝܵܐ ܚܲܕ ܡܹܐܣܲܪܬܵܐ ܡܢ ܬܲܚܡܲܢܝܵܬܵܐ ܩܵܐ ܗܝܵܪܬܵܐ ܠܕܵܒܲܪܬܵܐ ܕܚܘܼܠܡܵܢܵܐ ܘܫܲܝܢܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܕܚܵܙܘܿܩܹ̈ܐ ܥܲܠ ܫܲܒܲܟܵܐ ܕܢܘܼܩܵܠܵܐ ܓܵܘܵܢܵܝܵܐ. ܡܸܢܲܝܗܝ: ܠܵܐ ܚܙܵܩܵܐ ܗܵܝܓܵܗ ܕܪܵܓܸܫ ܚܲܕ ܒܫܸܗܘܵܐ، ܘܢܛܲܪܬܵܐ ܕܪܸܚܩܵܝܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܦܲܓ݂ܪܵܢܲܝܬܵܐ ܡܢ ܛܲܪܝܵܢܵܐ ܘܪܲܟܵܒ݂ܹ̈ܐ ܐ݇ܚܹܪܢܹܐ. ܪܚܵܩܵܐ ܡܢ ܡܲܦܠܲܟܚܬܵܐ ܕܙܘܼܙܹ̈ܐ، ܠܵܐ ܝܠܹܗ ܛܠܝܼܒܵܐ ܡܢ ܡܲܦܸܠܚܵܢܹ̈ܐ ܕܢܘܼܩܵܠܵܐ ܓܵܘܵܢܵܝܵܐ ܕܠܲܒ݂ܫܝܼ ܬܲܚܦܝܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܐܸܠܵܐ ܡܵܨܝܼ ܠܲܒ݂ܫܝܼ ܐܲܝܟ݂ ܕܒܵܥܝܼ. ܠܙܵܘܕܵܐ ܡܲܘܕܥܵܢܘܼܬ݂ܵܐ ܥܲܠ ܡܲܠܦܵܢܘܵܬ݂ܵܐ ܕܟܘܦܝܼܕ-19 ܓܵܘ ܚܲܩܠܵܐ ܕܢܘܼܩܵܠܵܐ ܓܵܘܵܢܵܝܵܐ ܝܠܵܗ ܠܲܟ݂ܵܐ: 
https://www.infrastructure.gov.au/transport/files/COVID19_public_transport_principles_29052020.pdf


