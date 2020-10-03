Dalal Hanna: Empowering refugees, women and promoting gender equality

Mrs. Hanna came to Australia twenty-one years ago as a refugee with her parents. Her experience as a refugee meant that Hanna suffered trauma and deprivation from education and growing up in a healthy natural environment.





This all changed for Dalal since arriving in Australia. She was determined to complete her studies and is now in the final stage of completing her Ph.D. in Networking and Cybersecurity. She also lectures and teaches at two highly recognised universities in Melbourne.





When asked how she manages her time between the demands of a job in teaching and being a counselor, Mrs. Hanna said that her experience as an academic has taught her about time management, which allows her to prioritize and organise her workload. She says that if she is elected as a counselor, she is confident she will manage her time efficiently since the role will not be full-time.





Mrs. Dalal's campaign is focused on settlement issues, empowering women, encouraging the youth to study and be educated, and most importantly, gender equality.











