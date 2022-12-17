Defying all obsticles to deliver happiness to children's hearts

Highlights Fifteen hundred gifts were distributed last year

Eighty per cent of the receipients are Assyrian Chaldean refugees

Inflation have put pressure on the operation of the organisation

He said the group's suppliers had recently reduced their discounts such that they were now paying fifty per cent of the market price and sometimes the full price.





"That puts a lot of pressure on our operations,” he said.





The organisation's activities are not limited to distributing hampers and toys.





It had started organising other activities, such as a cupcake decorating competition which had proved very successful among children and their parents, Mr Maksimovic said.



