Defying all obsticles to deliver happiness to children's hearts

Published 17 December 2022 at 8:38pm, updated an hour ago at 11:13am
By Ninos Emmanuel
For several years, Milan Maksimovic and his family have been preparing and distributing gifts and hampers to the needy, especially new Assyrian Chaldean refugees, aiming to bring happiness to their lives during the festive season and other occasions.

Highlights
  • Fifteen hundred gifts were distributed last year
  • Eighty per cent of the receipients are Assyrian Chaldean refugees
  • Inflation have put pressure on the operation of the organisation
He said the group's suppliers had recently reduced their discounts such that they were now paying fifty per cent of the market price and sometimes the full price.

"That puts a lot of pressure on our operations,” he said.

The organisation's activities are not limited to distributing hampers and toys.

It had started organising other activities, such as a cupcake decorating competition which had proved very successful among children and their parents, Mr Maksimovic said.

Finally, Mr Maksimovic thanked SBS Assyrian for being one of the group's biggest supporters throughout the years and also the Assyrian Chaldean communities for their support.
