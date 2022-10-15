SBS Assyrian

Developers in Baghdad backed by the Militia ordered the evacuation of Assyrian refugees from their shelter

Evacuation orders

Member of the Chaldo-Assyrian students and youth union Sargis Youkhanna

Published 15 October 2022 at 11:27am
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Nassem Sadiq
More than 120 refugee families who fled the ISIS attacks on Assyrian villages in northern Iraq and have been sheltered in a complex in Baghdad have been ordered to evacuate the premises to develop a commercial building

Nassem Sadiq spoke to Mr Sargis Youkhanna, member of the executive committee of the Chaldo-Assyrian Students and Youth Union and member of the office of the Secretary-General of Assyrian Democratic Movement about the evacuation orders issued to the ADM office in a complex in Baghdad that also shelters 120 refugee families who fled their villages in 2014 when ISIS started attacking their villages and were forced to flee to Baghdad.
evacuation
The temporary cabinets housing the refugees who are under the evacuation orders
Now and under the pressure and the backing of the militia in Baghdad, a developer has obtained evacuation orders from the government, ordering the evacuation of the complex to rebuild a commercial building instead.
Evacuation
Residents of the complex in desperation to find new shelter
