Developers in Baghdad backed by the Militia ordered the evacuation of Assyrian refugees from their shelter

Nassem Sadiq spoke to Mr Sargis Youkhanna, member of the executive committee of the Chaldo-Assyrian Students and Youth Union and member of the office of the Secretary-General of Assyrian Democratic Movement about the evacuation orders issued to the ADM office in a complex in Baghdad that also shelters 120 refugee families who fled their villages in 2014 when ISIS started attacking their villages and were forced to flee to Baghdad.



The temporary cabinets housing the refugees who are under the evacuation orders Now and under the pressure and the backing of the militia in Baghdad, a developer has obtained evacuation orders from the government, ordering the evacuation of the complex to rebuild a commercial building instead.

