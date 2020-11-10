Did covid-19 impact on household activities? Know the answer.

The Australian bureau of statistics published results for monthly household impacts of COVID-19 survey in September 2020. The information collected covered eight categories from around 1.500 people.

As for changes in the frequency of activities, the survey asked people how often they participated in selected activities before the COVID-19 restrictions began in March 2020. Hhow often they participated in the same activities in the four weeks before the survey.

The survey found that going shopping one or more times a week in the last four weeks was  (73%) and before COVID-19 restrictions in March was  (85%).

People in New South Wales were more likely to use public transport one or more times in the last four weeks (28% compared with 2% in Victoria and 17% in the rest of Australia).

One in three Australians with a job (31%) were working from home most days in the last four weeks, while one in eight people (12%) before March 2020.

