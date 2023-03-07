Director Frank Gilbert answers criticism about his film: Episode Two

frank poster episode 2.jpg

.

We continued our interview with Director Frank Gilbert about his latest film, Journey of Eternity

In this episode, Frank Gilbert discusses the fundraising efforts of the Assyrian communities in support of the film production, as well as issues with the ticket money returns from Sydney shows.

Additionally, Mr Gilbert shares insights into why he selected Esho as the name for the main character for the film.
frank pic8.jpg
Esho being captured by the Iraqi soldiers Credit: Frank Gilbert.jpg
fran22.jpg
Esho telling his story

Next episode, frank talks about the criticism surrounding the presentation of facts in the film's story.
