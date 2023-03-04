Director Frank Gilbert answers to criticism on his film: Episode One

Frank Gilbert, the director of the Assyrian feature film "Journey of Eternity" discusses his creative philosophy, method of storytelling, and journey throughout the film's making.

This set of five podcasts will dig deeper into the director's artistic vision and the message that he conveys through his film.

In this first episode, Frank Gilbert shares insights about his qualifications, educational background, and previous roles as a recognised film director nationally within the Iraqi government.
Furthermore, Mr Gilbert elaborates on how the concept for the film came to realisation and his reasons for selecting the narrative of the Assyrian martyrs executed by the Iraqi government during Saddam Hussein's rule in the early-1980s.

Mr Gilbert's biggest disappointment about the film is it didn't have the opportunity to be approved by the Iraqi government despite being selected from tens of Iraqi films to represent Iraq as a foreign film in the Oscars due to political, sectarian and religious reasons, frank believes.
Mr Gilbert provides insight into his process of writing and directing the film and expresses his satisfaction in successfully conveying the intended message through the movie.

Mr Gilbert has noted that despite attempts by many Kurdish and Arab filmmakers to create films about martyrdom, their works have not been of comparable quality to his own.

In the next episode, we will explore topics surrounding Mr Gilbert's film screenings in Australia and why he named the main character Esho?


