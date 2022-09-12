Dementia
Disease by degrees: Detecting the signs and symptoms of dementia
Dr. Mariam Joseph Sarkis in the launch of the Assyrian Australian Medical Association Credit: Dr. Mariam Joseph Sarkis
Geriatrician and consultant general physician as well as lecturer at the University of Sydney, Dr Mariam Sarkis, talked to SBS Assyrian about dementia and its impact on elderly people within the Assyrian community in Sydney as well as in general. Dr Sarkis is also President of Assyrian Australian Medical Association.
