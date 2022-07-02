Dispute on naming the curriculum in the education system in Kurdistan region

Mr Fareed Yacoub, who is also a member of the Rafidain Group in the parliament says the education committee proposed three options be discussed by the parliament which will convene in September this year to decide on the recommendations





. Farid Yaku Source: farid.jpg The Islamic groups want the title of Islamic education to be passed into law. The majority of the committee members want no specific subject name to be used at all. They recommend the wording of (Education Subjects) only.



