Dispute on naming the curriculum in the education system in Kurdistan region

Assyrians in dohuk

Farid Yaku in the centre Source: Farid.jpg

Member of the KRG parliament and education committee Mr Farid Yacoub says some Islamist Kurdish parties in the KGR parliament want to go against the recommendations of the committee and assure the Islamic education name as part of the naming in the curriculum.

Mr Fareed Yacoub, who is also a member of the Rafidain Group in the parliament says the education committee proposed three options be discussed by the parliament which will convene in September this year to decide on the recommendations

education in Kurdistan regional government
Farid Yaku Source: farid.jpg
The Islamic groups want the title of Islamic education to be passed into law. The majority of the committee members want no specific subject name to be used at all. They recommend the wording of (Education Subjects) only. 

