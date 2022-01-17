Does Russia have any intention of invading Ukraine?

Druck und Diplomatie in der Ukraine-Krise Source: AP

After no real progress on the Russian-Us talks, what will be Russia's next step?

Dr Roland Bidjamov explains Russia's diplomatic talks with western powers and NATO allies and the outcomes of these talks. He gives his analysis about the current situation and whether Russia will mobilise it's 100 thousand troop on the border and push them inside Ukraine to start a war.

Dr Bidjamov talks about the Assyrian communities in both sides of the Ukraine and how the government propaganda has affected the thinking of the Assyrians and at one stage, Assyrian communities were divided in their ideology on who is right and who is wrong.
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Source: Roland.jpg
Dr Roland Bidjamov is a weekly reporter for SBS Assyrian on international political affairs

