Does the Iraqi 2021 budget solve the problems between the center and the region?

Source: Nassem Sadiq

The Kurds hope that the Iraqi budget will be approved in general today, Tuesday, in the Iraqi parliament. Approval means solving the lingering financial problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent, Naseem Sadiq, reported that Qubad Talabani, who headed the Kurdish delegation to Baghdad, said that the discussions are still pending and have not ended. While others comment that the disputes will not be resolved.

The employees in the Kurdistan Region hope that the problem of receiving their salaries every month will be solved. They do not care about Political problems between Baghdad and Erbil.

 

 

