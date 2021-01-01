Does the Iraqi 2021 budget solve the problems between the center and the region?

Our correspondent, Naseem Sadiq, reported that Qubad Talabani, who headed the Kurdish delegation to Baghdad, said that the discussions are still pending and have not ended. While others comment that the disputes will not be resolved.
The employees in the Kurdistan Region hope that the problem of receiving their salaries every month will be solved. They do not care about Political problems between Baghdad and Erbil.
