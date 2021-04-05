Does the word Easter mean Ishtar: The Assyrian Goddess of love?

If you want to know the connection between the word Easter and the Assyrian Goddess Ishtar, and if you want to know why we dye eggs at Easter time with red, then this podcast will explain all the historic events related to this festival according to Assyrian traditions.
Whether it is true or not that there is a connection between those two names, it is an argument that many scholars and historians still disagree on.
No matter what you believe or what argument you side on, today's Easter for Christians, is the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ after giving the ultimate sacrifice (himself) for the sake of saving humanity from its sins.