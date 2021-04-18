Dozen Assyrians died in Dohuk because of COVID-19

COVID-19 CASES IN iRAQ

Dr Ameer Oraha in his clinic in Dohuk Source: Naseem.jpg

In recent weeks, more than twelve Assyrians died because of the coronavirus complications. Most of the infections happened because of carelessness of the community.

Our reporter from Dohuk-Iraq, Naseem Sadiq, interviewed Dr Ameer Oraha, who is considered to be one of the few specialists in the region to be treating infected people in his clinic.

Dr Oraha says that most of the patients he has seen, admitted they have been in close contact with many people and never paid attention to social distancing and COVID-19 restrictions.

Dr Oraha is not convinced that the latest spread of the infection in the Assyrian community is related to the Newroz celebrations because as far as he is aware, not many people did go out and mixed with other communities at that time. 

More details in this interview.
Naseem sadiq
SBS Assyrian correspondent Naseem Sadiq Source: SBS Assyrian
