Drama and intrigue on Day 5 of the World Cup SHORT VERSION

Australia national team head coach Graham Arnold and player Aziz Behi during a press conference Source: EPA / (EPA, Abir Sultan).jpg
Published 26 November 2022 at 6:01pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
Groups A and B are delicately poised heading into their final matches next week, after an interesting day of action at the World Cup. Socceroo fans are eagerly looking forward to their enormous showdown against Tunisia on day six.
