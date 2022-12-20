Economic hardship drives Assyrians away from their homeland

The former president of AAS-Australia and active member for more than twenty years told SBS that this is her fifth time visiting the region and loves to do these visits even if they cost money and time of her own.





"I do it because I love to see my people, to meet the students from Assyrian schools," Ms Towers said.





This time, Ms Tower visited many Assyrian schools, a project created and sponsored by the Assyrian Aid Society-Iraq, been run by the organisation for decades, with support from AAS-USA and AAS-Australia.





Ms Tower says in her visit this time, she noticed many young Assyrian university graduates are leaving the country because there are no jobs for them when they finish university.





This is an unfortunate situation in the Kurdistan region, not only for Assyrians but for most of the people in the region.



