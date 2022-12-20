SBS Assyrian

Economic hardship drives Assyrians away from their homeland

Shushan Tower, third from the right, with the Assyrian aid Society-Iraq committee members Credit: Ninos Emmanuel

Published 20 December 2022 at 8:36pm, updated 20 December 2022 at 8:46pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Shushan Tower visited northern Iraq recently and looked at the projects and work done by the Assyrian Aid Society in Iraq

The former president of AAS-Australia and active member for more than twenty years told SBS that this is her fifth time visiting the region and loves to do these visits even if they cost money and time of her own.

"I do it because I love to see my people, to meet the students from Assyrian schools," Ms Towers said.

This time, Ms Tower visited many Assyrian schools, a project created and sponsored by the Assyrian Aid Society-Iraq, been run by the organisation for decades, with support from AAS-USA and AAS-Australia.

Ms Tower says in her visit this time, she noticed many young Assyrian university graduates are leaving the country because there are no jobs for them when they finish university.

This is an unfortunate situation in the Kurdistan region, not only for Assyrians but for most of the people in the region.

As for AAS-Australia, Ms Tower says she is delighted with the new committee and with the new president, Peter Esho. She believes Mr Esho, with his managerial skills and knowledge, will lead AAS-Australia to a better future.
