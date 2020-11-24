Educational songs remain in memory

Mr. Pito said that he had spent 15 years in teaching and believes that singing had an important role in learning.







He added that the time we stayed at home due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, was beneficial. First, we practiced distance learning. Secondly, it provided us much time to think and act on selecting and singing topics from life.





He added that the lyrics and themes contained in the songs last longer in the children's memory.



Mr. Pito also said the students were happy and even their parents were encouraging this initiative as they saw the happiness on their faces.















