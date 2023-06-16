Election 2022: The Australian Labor Party (ALP)

Whitlam Sacked

One-time prime minister and leader of the ALP, Gough Whitlam, was famously dismissed in 1975. Source: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Australian Labor Party (ALP) is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first labour parties created in the world, it grew out of the trade union movement before Federation in 1901. The party has since evolved and now faces the challenge of being viewed by voters as a potential government and not simply as the opposition. Here is a brief history of the ALP.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis