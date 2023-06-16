Election 2022: The Australian Labor Party (ALP)
One-time prime minister and leader of the ALP, Gough Whitlam, was famously dismissed in 1975. Source: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
The Australian Labor Party (ALP) is Australia's oldest party in one of the world's oldest continuous democracies. One of the first labour parties created in the world, it grew out of the trade union movement before Federation in 1901. The party has since evolved and now faces the challenge of being viewed by voters as a potential government and not simply as the opposition. Here is a brief history of the ALP.
