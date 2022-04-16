Election 2022: The Liberal Party

Sir Robert Menzies is installed as Warden of the Cinque Ports Source: getty images

There's no other figure that looms larger over the Liberal Party of Australia than Sir Robert Menzies. In fact, few Australians have gained such fame, or held such influence, over the nation as the former Liberal prime minister. He created the party, was Australia's longest-serving prime minister and is bound to be quoted or referred to by Liberal candidates during the federal election campaign

