Unless you have a special permit, you are not allowed to bring in foods such as fresh fruit and vegetables, meat products, rice, beans, eggs, and freshwater fish.

Some commercially packaged seeds and prescription medication for personal use.

If a traveller fails to declare or dispose of any biosecurity risk goods, they may be fined or face prosecution, and in some cases even refused entry into the country.

