Why Evan Yako's concert is worthy of a standing ovation

Members of the Assyrian community witnessed a historic event, as this was the first time since its settlement in Australia, 70 years ago, an Assyrian concert was held at this iconic place.





SBS Assyrian reported on this event thoroughly in the previous program. Here, we like to continue our coverage by asking about the audience's reaction to this event.





Everyone we asked, showed their great joy in attending this concert at this venue. Everyone enjoyed the compositions and the music on the show of the talented Evan Yako.





The audience say Evan was successful in his debut for many reasons.





He managed to have his concert at the Sydney Opera House, which was a great achievement.





Evan’s selection of his band with six professional musicians known in the Australian industry was another successful choice.





Managing to capture the attention and the presence of so many Assyrian youths was evident at the concert.





Reviving popular Assyrian songs of some Assyrian legend singers and composing them in a mishmash, where the old and the new are merged in harmony, was exceptional.





This concert proved to be a wonderful experience for many Assyrian audiences.



For some, seeing the Opera House from the outside is something, but being inside a concert hall is an entirely different matter.





Evan's standing ovation at the concert's end truly reflects how much the audience enjoyed the performance and the experience.





We leave you to listen to people’s comments and reactions in this podcast.



