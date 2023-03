All drivers involved in a car crash must stop by law and exchange details. Police in Australia only need to attend major car collisions, where there are injuries, or other potentially illegal, compounding factors involved.

In most cases, drivers involved in minor collisions can work out the next steps by themselves

In most cases, drivers involved in minor collisions can work out the next steps by themselves.





Read article



READ MORE Everything you need to do if you are in a car crash in Australia