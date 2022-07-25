Exam paper mix-up impacts Assyrian HSC students

Assyrians in Kurdistan

Mouaid Oraha and KRG MP Farid Yaocub who both sent a protest letter to officials Source: Naseem.jpg

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Naseem Sadiq interviewed the director of Syriac schools in Duhok, Mouaid Oraha, about the mistake that the officials from the Department of Education in Duhok made by distributing the Art Division students' exam papers to the Scientific Division students for their mathematics exams. Three hours later, the proper documents arrived, but students were so distressed that most did not do well in that exam. ‍Letters inquiring about this issue have been sent to the Department of Education in KRG by the director of Syriac schools in Duhok Mr Oraha and Assyrian MP Fareed Yacoub. Details of the story are in this podcast.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Biblina with her parents and on the right Biblina in the State Championship

'Inspiring journey': Biblina chosen for national gymnastics squad

Capture.JPG

How to sell your second-hand car in Australia

News

SBS Assyrian news bulletin: 26 September 2023

property and investment

Key factors behind Australia's housing crisis