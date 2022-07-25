Exam paper mix-up impacts Assyrian HSC students
Mouaid Oraha and KRG MP Farid Yaocub who both sent a protest letter to officials Source: Naseem.jpg
Naseem Sadiq interviewed the director of Syriac schools in Duhok, Mouaid Oraha, about the mistake that the officials from the Department of Education in Duhok made by distributing the Art Division students' exam papers to the Scientific Division students for their mathematics exams. Three hours later, the proper documents arrived, but students were so distressed that most did not do well in that exam. Letters inquiring about this issue have been sent to the Department of Education in KRG by the director of Syriac schools in Duhok Mr Oraha and Assyrian MP Fareed Yacoub. Details of the story are in this podcast.
