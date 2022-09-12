Fairfield Bulls Soccer Club celebrates half a century

Fairfield Bulls FC was founded in 1971 by Assyrian migrants in Sydney looking to establish a sporting club. Initially, the club went under the name of Bonnyrigg Eagles and played in the Southern Districts Football Association until the club entered the NSW Soccer Federation Division 2 where they fielded a first grade, reserve grade and under-18 squad.





At the end of 1981, the name of the club was changed to “Nineveh Eagles”. The club played out of the Nineveh Soccer Stadium, which holds a capacity of approximately 1000 spectators and is located behind Nineveh Club, Eden Venues today.





After the 1992 season, the club changed its name to “Fairfield Bulls SC” and continued playing in the NSW Second division where they eventually got promoted to the NSW First division. From there, the Bulls spent three years in the First division before winning the title in 1998 to finally be promoted to the Super League. The club reached its pinnacle in 2002 when it was promoted to the NSW Premier League, enjoying two seasons in the league before being relegated.





In 2012, the Fairfield Bulls merged in a joint venture with the Southern Districts Soccer Football Association (SDSFA) to form “Southern Bulls”. Initially competing in the First Divison State League Competition, the partnership ultimately ended in 2014.



