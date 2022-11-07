The Fairfield City Council's latest news with Carmen Lazar.

Carmen Lazar is talking about the application for the woman of the year award and how to apply. The Christmas appeal and the recycling awareness campaign by the council
Credit: FCC.jpg
Published 7 November 2022 at 2:33pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:41pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
Councillor Carment Lazar updates the Faifield Council's activities.
Published 7 November 2022 at 2:33pm, updated 2 hours ago at 2:41pm
By Ninos Emmanuel
Presented by Ninos Emmanuel
Source: SBS
Share