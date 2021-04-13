Fairfield City Woman of the Year Rasha Daniel

The award is for her charity work and volunteering for the community for past 15 years. She is one of the founding members of the Food Angel food relief program for the Good Samaritan Aid Society, who provide food for the needy.





Mrs Daniel came to Australia fleeing the troubles and persecution of many people including christians and settled in this country. She spoke little English, but she managed to learn English, do many courses to further her education and get involved in the community.





Rasha is a devoted member of Christ the Shepherd Church in Wakely congregation, Through the church, she has been assisting those in need for many years.





Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, head of the church, praised the role Rasha plays through her charity work and devotion to help the needy. He says that Rasha is a blessing to us and she is God sent to our church.





Rasha symbolises the true identity of Assyrian nation. Her mother is Syriac, her father is Assyrian, unfortunately, due to many life circumstances, Rasha can't speak much Assyrian but she has great love for her nation.





When asked how she manages her time between her family, work and the volunteer work, Rasha says "it is God who manages my time." Fairfield MO Guy Zangari presenting the award to Rasha Daniel Source: Fairfield city Champion









