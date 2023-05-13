Fairfield Police and Community Expo

police expo poster.JPG

Police helicopter and police dogs and mounting horses will be in the show Credit: NSW Police

The Police Community Expo is an annual event to showcase the various units within the NSW Police Force, including Police Helicopter, Mounted Police, Dog Squad, Riot Squad, Highway Patrol Vehicles, Tactical Operations Unit and much more. Sozan Jabur is the Multicultural Community liaison Officer Crime Prevention Unit, Fairfield City Police Area. She talks to SBS about the aim of this expo and its necessity to increase the awareness of the police force in NSW.

