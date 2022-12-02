Family violence on the agenda at NSW parliament conference

In a historic occasion, more than 70 community and religious leaders, representing different faith groups and communities, attended the conference hosted at Parliament House in NSW.





Guest speakers were MP Natalie Ward, Minister for Multiculturalism Mark Coure, the NSW Police Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of Legal Aid NSW, Monique Hitter, along with the Secretary of the Department of Communities and Justice Michael Tidball representing government services in a panel discussion.





Representatives signed a declaration to stand against family violence and also contributed to open discussions.





A panel of faith-based representatives spoke about current programs they have developed to support victim-survivors of family violence in their communities and institutions.



Deacon Alfared Orahem, Carmen Lazar, Deacon Oliver Slewa, Rev Gewargis David and Rev Ramen Youkhanis with the Declaration signed by community leaders. Credit: Oliver Slewa.jpg SBS Assyrian spoke to Rev. Father Ramen Youkhanis of the Assyrian Church of the East and Rev. Father Gewargis David of the Ancient Church of the East, representing Assyrian communities, as well as Carmen Lazar, manager of the Assyrian Resource Centre, who attended the conference and took part in the declaration and open discussion.





Antoinette Lattouf, who was hosting and facilitating the panels and open discussions, guiding the conversations and unpacking what family violence is, also spoke to SBS Assyrian.





She shared her personal experience of family violence and encouraged communities to seek support and implement strategies to support victims of family violence and abuse.



