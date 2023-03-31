Farida Adam: An Assyrian woman who devoted her life to teaching Assyrian language

Farida Adam.png

A special interview with Assyrian language teacher, Farida Adam, from Canada, and a talk about requirements for teaching the Assyrian language to new generations.

Mother tongue is the language that a child gets to hear after birth and helps give a definite shape to our feelings and thoughts.

Learning in the mother tongue is also crucial for improving other critical thinking skills, second language learning, and literacy skills.

Maintaining your mother tongue is a very difficult process when you are a small nation and the majority of your nation live in diaspora miles away from their historical homeland.

It is a shared responsibility of many different aspects of that community to keep their language alive.

Ms Adam also talks about the importance of providing Assyrian language teachers with the right personal development courses to maintain their ability to teach the Assyrian language professionally.
