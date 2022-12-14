SBS Assyrian

FIFA World Cup weekly report by Sargon Warde

SBS Assyrian

Football/ 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Lusail Stadium, a venue of World Cup Final Match, is illuminated in Lusail on Nov. 13, 2022. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Keita Iijima / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP) Credit: KEITA IIJIMA/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 December 2022 at 11:40am, updated 14 December 2022 at 11:50am
By Ninos Emmanuel, Sargon Warde
Presented by Sargon Warde
Source: SBS

The latest results from FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and the latest news from this tournament

Published 14 December 2022 at 11:40am, updated 14 December 2022 at 11:50am
By Ninos Emmanuel, Sargon Warde
Presented by Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
How to watch the games
READ MORE

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022ᵀᴹ LIVE and FREE on SBS

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Moment Rf/Attila Csaszar/Getty images

#26 Asking about someone’s faith | Religion in Australia

poster youth group 1.jpg

Christmas Carols by Assyrian Youth Group: Mountain Movers

Poster AAS

A new President and committee for the Assyrian Aid Society-Australia

news

SBS ASSYRIAN NEWS BULLETIN 13 DECEMBER 2022