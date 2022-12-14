FIFA World Cup weekly report by Sargon Warde

How to watch the games
Lusail Stadium, a venue of World Cup Final Match, is illuminated in Lusail on Nov. 13, 2022. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun ) (Photo by Keita Iijima / Yomiuri / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP) Credit: KEITA IIJIMA/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP
Published 14 December 2022 at 11:40am, updated 14 December 2022 at 11:50am
By Ninos Emmanuel, Sargon Warde
Presented by Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
The latest results from FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar and the latest news from this tournament
Published 14 December 2022 at 11:40am, updated 14 December 2022 at 11:50am
By Ninos Emmanuel, Sargon Warde
Presented by Sargon Warde
Source: SBS
Share